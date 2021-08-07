Observance ceremony at Istana held in hybrid mode

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were virtually joined by more than 300 civil servants yesterday for this year's National Day observance ceremony at the Istana.

President Halimah welcomed PM Lee at the Istana yesterday morning for the annual event.

Civil servants from various government agencies, such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, attended via videoconference application Zoom.

The hybrid format was to ensure a safe celebration amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam were among the 300 virtual attendees.

Wearing the national colours of red and white, participants recited the Pledge and sang the National Anthem together.

This year's National Day theme song, The Road Ahead, was played for the flag-waving audience at the end of the ceremony.

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, President Halimah called on Singaporeans to stand united as the nation continues its fight against Covid-19.

She said that she is confident Singapore will emerge stronger from this crisis.

In her post, she noted that this year's National Day observance ceremony, like last year's, was conducted in a hybrid manner, with most attendees joining virtually.

She said: "Singaporeans come together every August to celebrate our nation's independence through a series of events, ceremonies and celebrations.

"The Covid-19 pandemic may have altered the way we lead our daily lives, but we still try our best to adapt... longstanding traditions such as the National Day observance ceremony."