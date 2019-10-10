Obamas to give public talks in S'pore in December

The Obamas are coming to Singapore in December to give two separate public talks, organised by business events provider The Growth Faculty.

Former United States president Barack Obama is slated to speak on Dec 16 at the Singapore Expo about his time in office and his current views on leadership.

His wife Michelle has also been booked at the same venue on Dec 14, where she will share experiences drawn from her memoir, Becoming, which was published last year.

The Growth Faculty announced the events yesterday, noting that this is Mr Obama's first public business event in Singapore.

It said the two events present an opportunity for the South-east Asian business community and members of the public to learn from the couple, who recently celebrated 27 years of marriage.

According to The Growth Faculty's website, standard tickets for Mr Obama's event, In Conversation With President Barack Obama, and Mrs Obama's talk, An Evening With Michelle Obama, are going for $345 each for non-members.

The African-American power couple are popular in Singapore. They were named the most admired man and woman in a YouGov poll in July, the second year in a row that they have been given the accolade.

BOOK IT

An Evening With Michelle Obama When: Dec 14 What: Mrs Obama will talk about her memoir Becoming.

In Conversation With President Barack Obama When: Dec 16 What: Mr Obama will share his experiences in office and his current views on leadership. • Tickets for each event start from $345 for non-members of The Growth Faculty. Both events will be held at the Singapore Expo. • For more information, visit www.thegrowthfaculty.com

Last year, Mr Obama, who served as the 44th US President from 2009 to 2017, made a brief stopover in Singapore.

During his visit, he had dinner with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and met a group of young leaders from South-east Asia, including Singaporean Vanessa Paranjothy, who is currently at Columbia University on the Obama Foundation Scholars Programme.