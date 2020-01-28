New Zealand fatal crash: Singaporean pleads guilty to negligent driving

A 29-year-old Singaporean man pleaded guilty yesterday to three charges of negligent driving after the rental car he was driving was involved in a fatal accident in New Zealand.

Dalbert Tin's car crossed the centre line into the wrong lane in Queenstown on Jan 14, hit an oncoming motorcycle and then crashed into a Suzuki Swift driven by an 84-year-old local woman, reported New Zealand news website Stuff.

Mrs Noeline Tait, who was a violinist and music teacher, later died from her injuries.

The unnamed motorcycle rider was thrown down a bank after the impact and suffered serious injuries.

Tin's wife, who was asleep in the passenger seat, suffered abdominal injuries in the crash.

The Queenstown District Court heard that Tin had no explanation as to why he was on the wrong side of the road.

It was also told that neither Tin nor Mrs Tait's vehicle showed signs of braking before they collided, likely worsening the outcome.

The report did not say how fast Tin's car was travelling although the accident happened in an area with a maximum speed limit of 70kmh.

Tin pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent driving causing death and two charges of careless driving causing injury.

He was remanded on bail and will appear for sentencing on Feb 10.