NUS science historian tracks origins and evolution of Charles Darwin’s library

SINGAPORE – An infamous book called Das Kapital by German philosopher Karl Marx and conspiracy theories linked to the lost city of Atlantis were among 13,000 tomes and publications that the father of evolution Charles Darwin kept in his personal library.

He did not just fixate on science and biology, but also had interests in farming, artwork and caricatures of himself.

These facts about the renowned British naturalist, who was born in 1809 and died in 1882, were unveiled by a National University of Singapore (NUS) science historian, who over 18 years painstakingly tracked down Darwin’s collections and rebuilt them virtually.

By mid-February, Dr John van Wyhe from the Department of Biological Sciences had what he believes to be the largest Darwin resource in the world, and probably the most comprehensive website on any historical person. The portal is called Darwin Online.

Scholars had long believed that Darwin’s library comprised about 1,480 books that were preserved at the University of Cambridge and his home, Down House, in England. But this turned out to be only 15 per cent of his library, said Dr van Wyhe.

The other 85 per cent were mostly lost and dispersed. Over nearly two decades, he and his team, including students, patiently sleuthed through historical catalogues, obscure references and private collections to tease out the repertoire that Darwin read and drew his own research from.

Gradually, the 1,480 books grew to 13,000 volumes and items, including rare books, letters, scientific pamphlets and newspaper clippings.

The backbone of the digital anthology is a 300-page catalogue listing nearly all those long-lost publications, with 9,700 links. Of the 9,700 links, more than 5,000 are in Darwin Online, including 851 transcribed texts and notes. The portal is also embedded with tens of thousands of images and illustrations.

Dr van Wyhe said: “If there was one thing I had to say about Darwin’s library, apart from it being big, is how astonishingly diverse it is... It’s really intimidating that someone could put together such an impressive library.”

The earliest of Darwin’s books recorded is from his time as a schoolboy at Shrewsbury School in England. Dated 1818, it is a textbook on modern and ancient geography written by the school’s headmaster.

Darwin is most well known for developing the theory of evolution by natural selection. This means that living things that are more adapted to their environment or “fitter” are more likely to survive. And this causes species to change and evolve over time.

This theory was laid out in his landmark publication, On The Origin Of Species, published in 1859.

Much of Darwin’s findings were based on his travels and discoveries during his five-year voyage on naval vessel HMS Beagle, from 1831 to 1836. He was in his 20s then, and while surveying places such as South America and the Galapagos Islands, he collected thousands of specimens, including fossils, birds and plants.

The Darwin Online project started in 2006 with mainly the naturalist’s own publications put up on the website. Over the next 18 years, Dr van Wyhe found several clues that he zeroed in on to find nearly everything else on the scientist’s bookshelves. “That was thousands of detective stories,” added the 52-year-old.