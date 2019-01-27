NUS prof to head HK law school

National University of Singapore (NUS) law professor Tan Cheng Han will be leaving his role later this year to become the dean of a law school in Hong Kong.

His current post will be filled by Professor Hans Tjio.

The City University of Hong Kong confirmed 53-year-old Professor Tan's appointment to The Sunday Times, while the NUS Law Faculty said that Prof Tjio will take over his role as the new director of the EW Barker Centre for Law and Business with effect from July.

"I'm excited to see Professor Tjio take the helm of the EW Barker Centre and build on the many successes of its inaugural director, Professor Tan Cheng Han, who has done an extraordinary job in leading the centre since its founding," said Professor Simon Chesterman, dean of NUS law.

"Hans Tjio has established himself as Singapore's leading securities regulation scholar, while also maintaining a strong record of engagement with industry and regulators."

The centre was established to promote research and educational opportunities for faculty, students, legal practitioners and business executives who share a common interest in law, business and economics. It is continually expanding its initiatives, aided by a philanthropic gift totalling $21 million.

Prof Tjio, 53, who has taught at NUS law since 1990, was previously co-director of the Centre for Banking and Finance Law, director of the Centre for Commercial Law Studies at NUS law and a consultant with Linklaters Singapore.

Among other things, he presently serves on the Securities Industry Council and his work has also been published widely in international and local journals and books.

Prof Tjio said he intends "to continue the inter-disciplinary approach to law and business set by Professor Tan" and also to "deepen our research into small, medium enterprises which are vital to the real economy in terms of diversity and employment", among other things.

NUS law said Prof Tan was instrumental in establishing the EW Barker Centre for Law and Business as one of the world's leading commercial law research centres, adding that he also made a tremendous impact on legal education through his teaching, research and leadership as dean of NUS law from 2001 to 2011.

Prof Tan served as a consultant for TSMP Law Corp for a decade while still teaching at NUS. Its joint managing partner Stefanie Yuen Thio said: "Cheng Han is a top legal brain, who is also blessed with sound commercial nous and the ability to communicate complex concepts clearly.

"As dean of NUS Law Faculty, Cheng Han was instrumental in putting the law school on the international academic map, where we are currently ranked 15th in the world.

"Cheng Han's deanship at Hong Kong's City University's law faculty is a testament to his international reputation. I know this is only one more stepping stone in his stellar career. He will fly the Singapore flag high."

Prof Tan will assume duty as chair professor of commercial law in the City University of Hong Kong School of Law on July 2 and concurrently serve as dean of the school from Sept 1.