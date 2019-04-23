NUS' penalties inadequate, says minister

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung has said the penalties meted out by the National University of Singapore (NUS) in a recent sexual misconduct case were "manifestly inadequate".

"For offences that affect the safety of students on campus, we have to take a tough stand and send a strong signal to everyone," he wrote on Facebook last night. "Two strikes and you are out cannot be the standard application. NUS has to make its campus safe for all students, especially female students."

His comments come after calls for harsher penalties for a man who filmed student Monica Baey in a shower last year. He was suspended and received a conditional warning.

The NUS board of trustees said it views sexual misconduct on campus with grave concern. It has appointed Madam Kay Kuok to chair a committee that will review the disciplinary process and support frameworks in the light of the concerns raised.

