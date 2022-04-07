NUS, NTU are top unis in Asia in global rankings by subject

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have emerged as the top universities in Asia, based on global rankings by subject.

Singapore has 23 university courses - 16 from NUS and seven from NTU - that are on the global top 10 lists of the Britain-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subject. The rankings were released yesterday.

The QS lists are based on a survey of 1,543 universities, of which 376 are in Asia. The lists take into account areas such as academic reputation, standing with employers, faculty-to-student ratios and citations per faculty.

Singapore ranked higher than Hong Kong, which has seven courses on the top 10 lists, while China has four and Japan, three.

According to the QS rankings, Singapore has the best higher education system in Asia, based on the Republic's share of programmes on the global top 10 lists. In Asia, the Republic is followed by Hong Kong, China and Japan.

Globally, Singapore has the fourth-best higher education system in the world, after the United States, Britain and Switzerland.

Both NUS and NTU stand out in engineering education and engineering research.

The QS rankings placed NUS' petroleum engineering programme in the top spot, a position it also attained last year among 151 contenders. Five other engineering programmes in Singapore were among the global top 10, including chemical engineering, where NUS is ranked third, and NTU seventh.

NUS' anthropology course rose from 14th last year to 10th this year, while its linguistic programme jumped from 17th to 10th.

Singapore Management University (SMU) broke into the top 100 for the study of law this year. The university also rose two places to rank 36th for business and management studies.

"The consistent improvements made by Singaporean institutions in our rankings result from a decade of investment and strategising," said Mr Ben Sowter, research director at QS.

NUS' senior deputy president and provost, Professor Ho Teck Hua, said NUS is delighted in continuing to be among Asia's best universities: "This is high international recognition of our world-leading faculty, talented students, staff and alumni, and serves as strong encouragement for all of us at NUS."