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NUS chairman Hsieh Fu Hua to step down, hand reins to former civil service head Leo Yip

NUS chairman Hsieh Fu Hua (left) will be succeeded by former civil service chief Leo Yip.

SINGAPORE – National University of Singapore (NUS) chairman Hsieh Fu Hua will be stepping down on March 31 , 2027, after over a decade at the helm.

He will be succeeded by former civil service chief Leo Yip, who will take over the role from April 1 that year , NUS said in a statement on Sept 23.

Hsieh, an alumnus of the NUS Business School and the current National Wages Council chairman, joined the university’s council in 2003.

From 2006 to 2012, he served in NUS’ Board of Trustees, and later returned in 2017 as its chairman.

During his tenure, he worked closely with NUS president Tan Eng Chye and his leadership team to guide the university’s growth , the statement said.

NUS said it launched many initiatives during Hsieh’s tenure, such as the creation of new research platforms in areas of strategic importance to Singapore, and major educational reforms to promote interdisciplinary and lifelong learning.

This includes the establishment of the College of Humanities and Sciences, College of Design and Engineering, and NUS College.

Beyond academics, Hsieh also placed strong emphasis on student life to support their holistic growth, NUS said, adding that he also worked with the university’s Board and management to ensure its continued financial and campus climate sustainability.

“It has been most meaningful serving NUS through much of the time it became autonomous since 2006 ,” Hsieh said.

“Having fulfilled my part, it is my privilege now to hand over to Mr Leo Yip who will undoubtedly steward NUS much farther ahead.”

Yip, who has been the deputy chairman of the NUS Board of Trustees since April , will bring to his new role more than four decades of public service and leadership, NUS said.

From 2017 to April 1 , 2026, Yip served as the Head of Civil Service, where he helped transform Singapore’s public service and lead its collective response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before this, he served in various police appointment s , and as principal private secretary to then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew , as well as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower , Ministry of Home Affairs , and Prime Minister’s Office.

Yip was also the founding chief executive of the Singapore Workforce Development Agency – which later became Workforce Singapore (WSG) – in 2003 . WSG merged with SkillsFuture in July to become the Skills and Workforce Development Agency.

From 2009 to 2014 , he served as chairman of the Economic Development Board.

Yip said he is “deeply honoured” to be appointed as chairman, adding that Hsieh has set an “exceptional standard of leadership, stewardship and dedicated service”.

He said: “I look forward to building on this strong foundation together with the Board, faculty, staff, and students, for NUS to grow in impact and in service of Singapore in its next phase of development.”

Commenting on the leadership succession, Tan thanked Hsieh for his “visionary leadership”.

Welcoming Yip into his new role, Tan added: “His wealth of experience in public service, strategic acumen and deep commitment to developing people and institutions will be instrumental in shaping NUS’ next chapter.”

Minister for Education Desmond Lee also thanked Hsieh for his dedication and service, adding that his “deep commitment to advancing education, learning, and research has been instrumental to NUS’ growth as a world-class university, and in enriching our higher education sector”.

He added: “I look forward to working with Mr Leo Yip as the incoming chairman and am confident that he will continue to steer NUS towards greater heights.”