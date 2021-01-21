Nursing homes get ready to vaccinate residents

Nursing homes have started identifying elderly residents suitable for Covid-19 vaccination.

St John's Home for Elderly Persons and Methodist Welfare Services (MWS) Nursing Home-Yew Tee, for example, have identified those suitable and are in the process of getting consent from the seniors or their next of kin for the shots.

At MWS Nursing Home-Yew Tee, about three in four of its 185 residents have been medically cleared for vaccination, its spokesman said.

Last week, the Government said seniors aged 70 and above would be vaccinated earlier, starting from the end of this month, instead of next month.

Many elderly - who are not in nursing homes - interviewed by The Straits Times expressed a wait-and-see attitude towards getting vaccinated, citing worries about the safety and potential side effects of the vaccine.

Madam Sitaravamma Sandrasegaren, 68, a senior dance instructor, is among those who are hesitant.

She said: "I do not have to be out of my home for long hours and Singapore has a low rate of infection at present, so I feel safe."

Like others interviewed, she said her concerns about the vaccine intensified after news that over 30 seniors in Norway died after being vaccinated.

On Monday, Norwegian health authorities said there was no evidence of a direct link between the deaths and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and that those who died were already seriously ill before getting vaccinated.

Other Singaporeans, like businessman David Gabriel, 76, are inclined to get vaccinated as he needs to travel in the region for work.

He has a daughter living in Bali and his father, 103, is in Australia.

Mr Gabriel is closely monitoring news about the vaccine, saying that he does not "want to put something in my body that creates more problems than it solves".

ADDRESS UNCERTAINTIES Much as the policy temptation is to dwell on the benefits, the risks and uncertainties must be engaged and addressed. It is of utmost importance for people to know what they are getting themselves into and for them to decide what works best for them. SINGAPORE MANAGEMENT UNIVERSITY ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF LAW EUGENE TAN, on providing a series of FAQs for seniors.

Social service agencies that work with the elderly say the receptivity of elderly Singaporeans to the vaccine varies. Many, though, have questions about the safety, efficacy and necessity of the vaccine.

For example, some think it is not necessary as they feel they would not catch Covid-19, while others are thankful the vaccine is given for free, said Lions Befrienders chairman Anthony Tay.

Dr Kelvin Phua, chief executive of Sata CommHealth, said it has put up common FAQs on its social media platforms to dispel misconceptions or answer questions that seniors may have.

Sata CommHealth has also conducted sessions to clarify information about the vaccine with its staff and encourage them to address queries from the elderly.

Experts say visiting the elderly, especially those living alone, is one effective way to educate them about the vaccine.

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said a series of FAQs in various languages, including dialects, on various media platforms should be part of the outreach to seniors.

"Much as the policy temptation is to dwell on the benefits, the risks and uncertainties must be engaged and addressed. It is of utmost importance for people to know what they are getting themselves into and for them to decide what works best for them."

Associate Professor Tan also suggested avenues for medical counselling where one can ask questions before agreeing to be vaccinated. He added: "Where there are 'incidents' such as adverse reactions to the vaccine, this should be reported, and as much facts and information be made available.

"The reality is that there are anti-vaxxers out there, as well as people with good intentions but are misinformed about the vaccine."

Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak said many of his residents are concerned about the vaccine as it does not have a long track record.

Dr Lim, an ophthalmologist, said: "I hope more reports on local data on side effects of the vaccination can be (made) available and released to the public so more can be assured of its safety."