Nursing home reopens after $96m upgrade

For Singapore to prosper, the Government needs able community partners and, more importantly, support from the people who will work hard and overcome challenges, just like the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

He was speaking at the opening of the redeveloped 600-bed Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital nursing home in Serangoon.

The nursing home went through a $96 million overhaul and is now the largest single-site nursing home here. It offers facilities such as inpatient and outpatient services, day rehabilitation and a training centre.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS