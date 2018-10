A nurse who played a role in the battle against Sars, a technopreneur who wants to do good and a teacher who led his school to victory in a global robotics competition are the first nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018 award.

Three nominated for award to honour Singapore heroes

A lifetime of nursing work helped when Sars struck

Sharing AI tech to make world an inclusive place

Spurring Hai Sing's team to be a winner on world stage