Number of weekly dengue cases still high: NEA

Dengue continues to be a threat as the number of weekly cases reported remains high amid an increase in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

It has been hovering at around 500 to 600 cases per week for the past five weeks.

With the swell in the Aedes aegypti population, Singapore could face the threat of another surge in dengue cases in the coming months, NEA added.

It noted that since the start of last month, the population of these dengue-causing insects has risen by 26 per cent over seven consecutive weeks.

Latest figures show a slide in the number of weekly cases.

But the decrease of about 5 per cent in the past week reflects a slower rate of decline, NEA said.

In all, 32,806 dengue cases have been reported in Singapore this year as of Thursday, with 565 cases reported last week.

NEA also noted that dengue cases and mosquito breeding are more likely in homes in landed residential estates.

The dengue incidence rate is three to six times higher for residents living in landed homes than for those in private high-rise apartments and Housing Board flats.

Between January and last month, the number of dengue cases in landed properties made up about 25 per cent of the total number of cases in Singapore.

Residents living in landed properties are urged by NEA to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding, such as covering any water storage containers and clearing roof gutters.

The number of dengue clusters has fallen by 15 clusters from the previous week, as of Thursday, to 162 clusters.

Four dengue clusters were also closed last week after no cases were detected for 14 days from the last case's onset of symptoms. They were in Changi Road, Bishan Street 11, Carpmael Road near Joo Chiat and May Road near Whampoa.

Overall, 94 per cent of dengue clusters reported since the beginning of the year have been closed, said NEA.

Still, the total number of dengue clusters remains high, with control operations ongoing at five clusters, it added.

Ang Qing