Number of vaccinated seniors with Covid-19 reported each day fell from 1,000 to 279

SINGAPORE - The number of vaccinated seniors who were infected has been falling each day from 1,000 cases at its peak in early October to 279 cases as at Tuesday, though seniors are still a very vulnerable group, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Oct 20).

The fall is likely a combination of several factors.

A major one is the booster jabs they have been receiving, which is fobbing off infections, said Mr Ong, who was speaking at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

As at Tuesday, more than 600,000 eligible people have received their booster shots, and another 96,000 have booked their appointments.

Another factor is the fact that seniors are cutting back on their activities, Mr Ong said.

However, the number of infections among unvaccinated seniors aged 60 and above still continues to be high, he said.

They account for two-thirds of the patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and those who have died, he added.

As at Tuesday, there are 71 cases in the ICU, 54 of which are of seniors above 60 years old.

"Over the past five days, the number of infections among (unvaccinated seniors) averaged 127 per day... Once an unvaccinated senior is on oxygen support, one in five will need ICU care or die," Mr Ong added.

"So I hope with the vaccinated-differentiated measures implemented recently, we can bring down the number of infections (among) unvaccinated seniors."