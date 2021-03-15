Number of teachers from abroad has nearly halved since 2011

International or foreign-born teachers, hired by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to work in Singapore's mainstream schools, have made up less than 1 per cent of the overall teaching force here over the past five years, according to the ministry.

With the total teaching population in Singapore dropping from around 33,000 to 32,000 in the same period, this amounts to about 320 to 330 international teachers here today - almost half of the last reported number of 620 in 2011, when the teaching force was just under 31,000.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 15, 2021, with the headline 'Number of teachers from abroad has nearly halved since 2011'.
