Number of recovered Covid-19 patients crosses 60,000 mark

The number of Covid-19 recoveries in Singapore passed 60,000 yesterday.

With five more patients discharged, the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 60,004.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that there were no cases in the community in the past week, down from three in the week before.

There were also no unlinked cases in the community, down from three in the previous week.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases reported by MOH yesterday, all of whom were imported.

This brings Singapore's total number of cases to 60,167.

They comprised one permanent resident returning from India, two dependant's pass holders from Nepal and Switzerland, one work pass holder arriving from Britain, eight work permit holders arriving from Bangla-desh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, one special pass holder, and two short-term visit pass holders arriving from Bangladesh.

The special pass holder is a 24-year-old Filipino who is a crew member on a vessel.

He was tested on board without disembarking. His ship had arrived from Indonesia.

All of them were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, and tested then.

There were no cases from the community or from workers' dormitories.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 15 (1 permanent resident, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 work pass holder, 8 work permit holders, 1 special pass holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 0 (0 unlinked cases) Active cases: 118 In hospitals: 15 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 103 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,004 Discharged yesterday: 5 TOTAL CASES: 60,167

MOH added that out of the 87 cases reported from March 13 to yesterday, 39 have had positive serology test results, while 28 had tested negative.

At this time, 20 serology test results are still pending.

A total of 15 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 103 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has seen more than 121 million people infected. More than 2.69 million people have died.