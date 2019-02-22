Number of 995 calls continue to rise; 1 in 10 calls were non-emergency, false alarm calls: SCDF

SINGAPORE - The number of 995 calls continued to rise last year, continuing a trend since 1998.

This means that on average, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to about 500 calls a day, or nearly 188,000 calls for the entire year.

However, nearly one in 10 of these calls were either non-emergency or false alarm calls, said the SCDF in its annual statistics released on Friday (Feb 22).

Of the emergency calls it received, 75 per cent were medical-related, such as heart attacks and unconsciousness, while about 18 per cent were trauma cases from industrial accidents, falls and assaults. The remaining calls were related to road traffic accidents.

Nearly half of emergency calls were also related to the elderly aged 65 and above - the highest proportion among all age categories.

To cope with the increase in 995 calls amid tightening manpower, the SCDF implemented a tiered-response framework in April 2017. The framework prioritises calls based on the callers' answers to a series of questions to determine the severity of the patients' medical conditions, with tiers ranging from severe to minor emergencies.

This allows the SCDF to deploy resources matching the seriousness of each call.

Previously, the SCDF responded to all emergency medical cases on a first-come, first-served basis within the standard 11 minutes.

With the tiered framework, the SCDF responded to 82 per cent of life-threatening cases last year within eight minutes, by deploying a fire bike and an ambulance simultaneously.

In April, the SCDF will commence Phase 2 of the tiered-response framework.

For life-threatening cases involving cardiac arrests, more emergency responders will be dispatched to perform high-performance cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to improve the patient's chances of survival.

To do so, additional emergency medical technicians will be deployed on Red Rhino vehicles, fire engines or other fire medical vehicles, in addition to an ambulance and a fire bike.

In cases of minor emergencies that are less time sensitive, the response time will be longer.

For non-emergency cases that do not require emergency medical assistance or do not need to be conveyed to the hospital, they will be advised to seek treatment from their family doctor or general practitioner at nearby clinics.