NUHS chief elected to US medicine academy

Professor John Eu-Li Wong, chief executive of the National University Health System (NUHS), was elected yesterday to the United States' National Academy of Medicine in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences and healthcare.

Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and NUHS said in a statement announcing the honour.

Prof Wong, a medical oncologist-haematologist, is also senior vice-president of health affairs at NUS. He has been actively involved in the development of health and biomedical sciences as a key pillar of Singapore's economy, and is a member of the National Health and Biomedical Sciences Executive Committee.

He has also been president of the World Health Summit, a founding member of the Association of Academic Health Centres (International), and served on the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Personalised and Precision Medicine.

"These newly elected members represent the most exceptional scholars and leaders whose remarkable work has advanced science, medicine, and health in the US and around the globe," said Academy president Victor J. Dzau. "Their expertise will be vital to addressing today's most pressing health and scientific challenges and informing the future of health and medicine for the benefit of us all."

Prof Wong said he was deeply honoured by the recognition.

"I have been extraordinarily fortunate to have been part of the National University Health System, the National University of Singapore, Singapore's public healthcare system and the national Health and Biomedical Science initiative these past 27 years," he added.

"This recognition is very much because of them and what they have been able to do to improve the health and well-being of Singapore and the community we live in."

