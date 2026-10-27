NUH to stop offering plastic bags at pharmacies from November

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Donated bags may be available on racks outside pharmacies in the main building, the medical centre and the Kent Ridge wing.

SINGAPORE – Patients and members of the public collecting medication at the National University Hospital’s (NUH) pharmacies should bring their own bags from November, after the hospital announced that it would stop issuing plastic bags.

The public hospital said in a Facebook post on Oct 26 that plastic bags will “no longer be routinely issued or sold” at its pharmacies, adding that the move is part of its sustainability efforts.

NUH encouraged those who are visiting its pharmacies to bring a reusable bag when collecting their medication.

For those who do not have reusable bags during their visits, donated bags may be available on racks placed outside pharmacies in the main building, the medical centre and the Kent Ridge wing, though this is subject to availability.

Patients or members of the public who need a bag may also purchase a reusable one at any of outlets of Health & U, NUH’s in-house retail pharmacy, the hospital said.

“Thank you for helping to make a difference, one small step at a time towards a greener, more sustainable future!” NUH said in its post.

According to the hospital’s website, NUH has cut plastic use by over 50% through the phasing out of small plastic bags at its pharmacies.

It also stopped providing plastic bags for staff bins, which saves approximately 200,000 plastic bags annually.

The Straits Times has contacted NUH for more information on the change.

ST has also contacted National Health University System, NHG Health and SingHealth – the three public healthcare clusters in Singapore – for more information on plastic bag policies at their hospital pharmacies.