NTUC to push for other ways to transport migrant workers

Two accidents last month have shown that trucks and lorries should not be used to transport migrant workers, and the labour movement is working with partners to push for the implementation of different transport arrangements as soon as possible, said National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong yesterday.

In a blog post written in the wake of calls by advocacy groups to stop using lorries to transport workers, Mr Yong said the NTUC and the Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees' Union (Batu) are engaging the Singapore Contractors Association Limited to advocate new arrangements.

NTUC is also in talks with the relevant government agencies to address issues of implementation, such as cost.

Mr Yong said that he was "deeply disturbed" by the accidents last month. One resulted in 10 people injured, and the other 15 hurt and two dead.

"There is a perfectly viable alternative to transport our migrant workers - in buses, equipped with seat belts," said Mr Yong.

But the labour movement is keenly aware of the challenges faced by companies in implementing this, he said, given that many are already reeling from the financial impact of the prolonged pandemic.

In the interim, he made four recommendations to boost transport safety for migrant workers.

Firms should have a dedicated driver to ferry migrant workers to various work sites to eliminate fatigue, and drivers should also be required to have a vocational driving licence, said Mr Yong. Currently, many of these vehicles are not driven by vocational drivers, but workers who are also put on full shifts at work sites, he noted.

It is also unsafe for there to be both goods and passengers sharing the same space on vehicles, and this should be outlawed, he added.

If employers use lorries to transport their workers, the risk can also be reduced significantly by securing the passengers with proper seat belts as well as by restricting the lorry's travelling speed with passengers on board, he said.

The authorities must also clamp down hard on speeding among goods vehicles, he added.

He urged the Government to help offset the financial burden to employers should these measures be implemented. For instance, buses used to transport workers could be exempted from needing a Certificate of Entitlement, in the way that school buses are exempted.

"I believe that this is a necessary price to pay to ensure the safety of the workers who have left their home country to help build our nation," said Mr Yong.