NTUC honours 29 organisations

Cleaning staff at Copthorne King's Hotel used to take about two hours to clean and polish the glass panels at the hotel's lobby.

This task now takes about 20 minutes, after the panels were replaced with nano-treated glass, which can be cleaned with just water.

This is part of the hotel's efforts to make its employees' work easier and safer - thereby improving productivity and efficiency - which has led to its recognition by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) at this year's May Day Awards.

A total of 29 organisations were honoured for their contributions in advancing workers' wages, welfare and work prospects, NTUC announced yesterday.

Copthorne King's is one of 18 organisations which received the Plaque of Commendation - the first time it has received the award.

The National Environment Agency and GE Repair Solutions Singapore, which maintains power turbines, each took home the Plaque of Commendation (Gold).

This top accolade is given to organisations which, after receiving the Plaque of Commendation, had "consistently made significant contributions" in supporting the labour movement's initiatives.

Nine organisations received the Partner of Labour Movement award for their contributions through collaborations, projects or initiatives "of national impact".

More award recipients will be announced later this month.

In conferring Copthorne King's the award, NTUC noted that the hotel utilised technologies such as visitor management systems to reduce the need for repetitive tasks for housekeeping and front-office staff.

The hotel - with more than 20 per cent of its staff aged 55 and above - also actively engages its older workers and looks for ways to improve their efficiency and safety at work.

This includes replacing the panels at the lobby and the shower screens in guest rooms with nano-treated glass, which allows for easier cleaning, said Mr Kung Teong Wah, the hotel's general manager, in a video interview yesterday. "By spending a few thousand dollars, we enable our mature workers to continue working with a lighter job and be more productive," he said.

Another first-time recipient of the Plaque of Commendation is Chye Thiam Maintenance (CTM).

It is the first cleaning company to set up a training committee, which identifies training needs for workers and designs programmes to equip employees with the skills needed.

NTUC commended the company for constantly investing in technology and infrastructure to introduce new services, including plans for its truck drivers to attend virtual reality simulated safety training.

The company strives to ensure that any feedback from staff on the ground is addressed on a timely basis, said Mr Frankie Yung, CTM's human resources and administration deputy director.

With business affected by the coronavirus pandemic, both Copthorne King's and CTM have implemented measures to protect jobs and wages.

The hotel has encouraged its workers to take on a second job during this lull period, while CTM has introduced a hotline to address any concerns its workers might have during this Covid-19 period.

Both companies have sent staff for upskilling training.

Said CTM's Mr Yung: "We are equipping them with new skills and knowledge, so as to prepare them when the rebound takes place."