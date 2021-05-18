FairPrice employee in Woodlands tests positive for Covid-19, prompting swab tests for staff, store closure

SINGAPORE - An employee at the FairPrice outlet in Champions Court in Woodlands Avenue 1 has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting swab tests for all staff and the store to close for two days.

The employee tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday (May 18), said the supermarket chain in a post on its Facebook page on the same day.

The outlet will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday for deep cleaning.

FairPrice said all staff at the affected store have been put on leave of absence.

It added that the employee who tested positive had been fully vaccinated earlier this year.

"The affected employee has since been quarantined, and is currently seeking treatment at a medical facility. We are rendering the necessary assistance to the employee and her family during this time," FairPrice said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to assure you that we are sparing no effort to protect our customers and staff."

On Sunday, supermarket operator Sheng Siong closed its outlet at Block 440 Bukit Batok Avenue 8 after an employee there tested positive for the virus.

The company said all staff there would be swabbed and the outlet would be closed until 7am on Tuesday for disinfection.

The affected worker is a 28-year-old man who replenishes stocks at the grocery department. Sheng Siong said he had minimal contact with customers.

He had also been fully vaccinated.