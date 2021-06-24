NTU tops global ranking of best young universities

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has topped a global ranking of the best young universities, climbing 15 places since 2012.

Ranked No. 1 in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings announced yesterday, NTU is the only Singapore university to feature on the list.

NTU rose from third place in 2019 and second place last year, overtaking Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, which had held the top spot since 2018.

In a statement yesterday, NTU said its strong showing was driven by its strengths in its teaching and learning environment, international outlook, as well as research and industry interactions.

NTU president Subra Suresh said: "NTU continues its significant momentum as a leading university among our international peers by advancing new knowledge, creating innovative pedagogical models to transform educational offerings, and forging deep connections with industry for the benefit of society.

"The events of the past year have also highlighted the importance of preparing our students for a world rapidly transformed by technological changes and uncertainties and disruptions created by the global pandemic and by geopolitical factors."

As part of the NTU 2025 strategic plan, added Professor Suresh, the university would broaden and strengthen interdisciplinary learning and provide new research and internship opportunities for undergraduates that focus on critical thinking skills, problem-solving, teamwork and collaboration.

The latest recognition from Times Higher Education comes on the heels of NTU achieving 12th place in the QS World University Rankings, climbing one place from last year.

In the QS World University Rankings by subject released in March this year, the university ranked first in the field of materials science. NTU was also ranked among the top 10 global universities in eight different fields, and among the top 50 global universities in 25 different areas, its best performance in the QS subject ranking to date.

Times Higher Education's chief knowledge officer Phil Baty said the university's top rank did not come as a surprise given its performance over the years.

He said: "In just around 30 years of existence, NTU has cemented its status as one of the world's strongest research-intensive universities, competing alongside institutions with centuries-old traditions of scholarly excellence and with deeply established reputations. This should be a cause for great celebration."