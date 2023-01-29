NTU scientist turns plastic waste into material that can be used in water purifier

SINGAPORE - A Nanyang Technological University scientist has developed an ultra-thin material made from recycled plastic with exceptional heat conductivity that can be used in equipment to purify dirty water.

Professor Edison Ang successfully used plastic bags, laundry detergent bottles and Tupperware containers to make MXenes, very thin compounds with similar properties to graphene, a form of carbon commonly used in the electronics industry.

Unlike graphene, MXenes are made from other elements besides carbon, giving them better thermal conductance and allowing them to bind more easily to water molecules.

MXenes are also outstanding electrical conductors, hundreds of times stronger than steel, and extremely light. Their exceptional properties enable them to replace conventional materials in industrial applications such as energy storage, biomedical, sensors and batteries.

As raw materials need to be mined for their synthesis, MXenes are expensive and complicated to process.

Prof Ang has devised a simple method where plastic is melted and treated with sulphuric acid to make MXenes. In a previous study, he also managed to synthesise them from fruit peel waste.

“Our synthesis process is three times cheaper than commercial methods because the original source that we use (plastic waste) is free of charge,” he said in an interview on Jan 13.

For now, Prof Ang plans to use his MXenes in solar stills, which use sunlight to distil dirty water.

Distillation, which takes place in an enclosed space, uses heat to boil the dirty water to get pure water vapour, which is then cooled to become liquid. Traditional distillation burns fossil fuels to evaporate water, an environmentally unsustainable and costly process.

Only a thin layer of Mxene is needed to conduct heat from the sun to evaporate the water, so no fossil fuel is required. This makes Prof Ang’s solar still cheaper, more portable and environmentally friendly than existing methods of distillation.

The solar stills can be used in disaster zones and rural areas, where fuel and clean water are usually scarce.

He said: “It (a solar still) doesn’t require any electricity because we’re using renewable solar energy, so it is very easy to deploy. As long as you have sunlight, you can use it.

“This will be especially beneficial to the underprivileged community… When we tested our water quality against PUB standards, we met those drinking standards.”

Prof Ang also plans to use his MXene in applications such as energy storage and battery manufacturing. He declined to disclose which companies he is working with.