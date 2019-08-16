NTU investigating inappropriate behaviour at orientation camp

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is investigating inappropriate student behaviour at one of its freshman orientation camps.

A video, which circulated on Instagram last weekend, showed a group of males and females chanting an inappropriate word while gyrating and gesturing at their genitals.

The Straits Times understands that it was likely part of cheers written by students.

Associate Professor Victor Yeo, deputy associate provost for student life at NTU, told The Straits Times that the university is investigating the incident.

"Looking at the video, the cheer is not in line with the standards set at NTU, as it runs contrary to the values of safety, respect and inclusiveness which are emphasised in the university's transition and orientation programme," he said.

"Any student found to be responsible for allowing, condoning, arranging or participating in such cheers will be counselled and also face disciplinary action," he added.

Prof Yeo said that if students are emotionally affected by the cheer, NTU will reach out to them and give them the support they need.

Orientation games at local universities drew flak back in 2016, due to complaints that camp cheers and games were being unnecessarily sexualised.

At the time, some freshmen at the National University of Singapore (NUS) were pressured into participating in games at various orientation camps.

During these activities, one female student was asked whose bodily fluids she would like to drink, while another watched her peers re-enact an incestuous rape scene.

It was reported in June this year that NUS and NTU have, in recent years, stepped up measures to stamp out inappropriate orientation games.

At NTU, one of these measures takes the form of an online module that teaches what constitutes harassment, how to respond in such cases and where to seek help.