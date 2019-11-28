NTU inspecting bookshelves after students report wall-mounted shelves' collapse in hall rooms

SINGAPORE - The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said on Thursday (Nov 28) that it would inspect bookshelves on campus after students reported that wall-mounted shelves had collapsed in their hall rooms.

Two such incidents have been reported this year so far. A student was injured in the first incident on Jan 27, while no one was injured in the second incident when a bookshelf collapsed on Nov 18.

Both incidents occurred in Hall 11 at NTU.

An NTU spokesman told The Straits Times that the affected student in the first incident "received immediate attention and outpatient treatment for minor injuries".

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the student who was injured is believed to have suffered a head injury in the incident.

The 23-year-old student involved in the second incident told Shin Min that his bookshelf fell at 5.30pm on Nov 18.

The student said the shelf, which was suspended above his study desk, had fewer than 10 books, cutlery, documents and fragile items such as bowls.

NTU added that it would take measures to ensure the durability of the bookshelves.

"The university will be inspecting bookshelves in the hall rooms on campus, and they will be reinforced as needed," it said.