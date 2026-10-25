Straitstimes.com header logo

NSF arrested after sneaking into female toilet and jumping from building to evade officers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 23-year-old NSF, who is a staff member at the Police Training Command, had trespassed into a female toilet.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 23-year-old NSF, who is a staff member at the Police Training Command, had trespassed into a female toilet.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old full-time police national serviceman has been arrested after he snuck into a female toilet at a police training institute in Tengah, then leapt from a third-storey ledge to evade responding officers.

The police were alerted to the incident, which occurred at the Police Training Command at 501 Old Choa Chua Kang Road, at about 5.40am on Oct 19.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 23-year-old NSF, who is a staff member at the Police Training Command, had trespassed into a female toilet.

He was detained and police assistance was sought.

While police officers were engaging him, he bolted, ran to the third storey of a nearby block and jumped off the ledge.

He was taken conscious to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested for criminal trespass and voyeurism.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

More on this topic
Male teacher charged with committing voyeurism in primary school
Sexual crimes among top offences committed by youth in S’pore aged 10 to under 21: MSF report
See more on

National service

Police

Voyeurs

Crimes against women

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.