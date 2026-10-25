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NSF arrested after sneaking into female toilet and jumping from building to evade officers

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 23-year-old NSF, who is a staff member at the Police Training Command, had trespassed into a female toilet.

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old full-time police national serviceman has been arrested after he snuck into a female toilet at a police training institute in Tengah, then leapt from a third-storey ledge to evade responding officers.

The police were alerted to the incident, which occurred at the Police Training Command at 501 Old Choa Chua Kang Road, at about 5.40am on Oct 19.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the 23-year-old NSF, who is a staff member at the Police Training Command, had trespassed into a female toilet.



He was detained and police assistance was sought.

While police officers were engaging him, he bolted, ran to the third storey of a nearby block and jumped off the ledge.

He was taken conscious to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested for criminal trespass and voyeurism.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.