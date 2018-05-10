NS registration for those born in first quarter 2001

Male Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2001, and March 31, 2001, must register for national service (NS) from this month.

Registration begins on May 16, and ends on June 5.

Registrants may apply online at http://www.ns.sg, or in person at the Central Manpower Base Podium at 3 Depot Road.

Those who choose to register in person must produce their National Registration Identity Card or birth certificate, education certificates, citizenship certificates, if any; and other documents specified in the registration notice.

Registrants can apply to postpone their enlistment to complete their studies in Singapore, online or in person.

If successful, the registrant will receive further notice as to when he must report for enlistment.

All other registrants who do not meet the postponement criteria, or are unsuccessful in applying for it, must pick a date between Aug 29 and Sept 29 this year for their medical screening, and turn up on the appointed date from 8am to 1pm.

Those with questions may send an e-mail to contact@ns.sg or call NS eServices on 1800-367-6767.

Cheryl Tee