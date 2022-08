When Master Sergeant (NS) Rasul Al-Hayat Iskandar Zulkarnain's wife was expecting their first child in 2020, he had to decide whether to continue with his in-camp training (ICT), which was scheduled to end a few days before the estimated birth date.

The operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) chose to return to camp to prepare for a high-key combat readiness assessment for the unit by the Army Training Evaluation Centre that was due to take place the following year.