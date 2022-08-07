NS at 55: NSmen in infantry battalion bond over tug-of-war and durian parties

SINGAPORE - When Master Sergeant (NS) Rasul Al-Hayat Iskandar Zulkarnain's wife was expecting their first child in 2020, he had to decide whether to continue with his in-camp training (ICT), which was scheduled to end a few days before the estimated birth date.
The operationally ready national serviceman chose to return to camp to prepare for a high-key combat readiness assessment for the unit by the Army Training Evaluation Centre that was due to take place the following year.
Contingency plans were made, such as vehicles that could be activated to send him back to camp during field training, should his wife give birth during the ICT.
"Having all that planned out for me was quite heartwarming," said MSG (NS) Rasul, 31, a company sergeant major with the 716th Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment (716 SIR).
Asked why he still decided to go back for training, he said: "Seeing how motivated the other commanders are, sometimes you will feel a bit left out if you don't go - it's like your year is not complete."
The NS battalion scored a Redcon 2A - the second-highest possible grade - for the 2021 evaluation.
It also bagged a best NS unit award for the second consecutive year in the annual Singapore Armed Forces Best Unit Competition.
NSmen from the unit - which is now in its eighth cycle - spoke about their camaraderie during a two-week ICT that ended last Friday.
Singapore is marking the 55th anniversary of national service this year with a series of events, including a segment at the upcoming National Day Parade dedicated to national servicemen, past and present.
NSmen typically serve a 10-year training cycle as reservists after they complete two years of full-time service. MSG (NS) Rasul, a former regular who is studying at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said that seeing his comrades grow through the NS cycle is fulfilling.
"In this 10-year cycle, I saw my guys who came in from being botak (Malay for bald) for two years.
"Now, they've gained weight, grown as a person, husband and father… You feel that you've shared a life with them."
The unit is a response battalion under the 2nd People's Defence Force, which is responsible for counter-terrorism and homeland security.
A typical battalion consists of about 600 people.
Commanding officer Lieutenant-Colonel (NS) Jeremy Lee said: "I don't think we strive to win the best unit award, but our philosophy and mindset is about doing our best for NS and our brothers who are coming to serve.
"That's always been our mantra."
The battalion is one that plays as hard as it trains. Cohesion activities such as tug-of-war, durian parties and even having prata that is prepared in camp are carefully planned, he added.
LTC (NS) Lee, 45, who is assistant chief operating officer at National University Hospital, said: "We don't just cater any food - we choose the best food for the soldiers, we make sure that they enjoy the food and the bonding."
Another NSman who went the extra mile to go back to training with the unit is Corporal First Class (NS) Muhammad Elmi Sukaimi, 29, who suffered a serious pelvic injury at work in 2018 that took him more than two years to recover from. He was a rifleman before his injury.
The operations assistant in the shipping industry asked if he could stay in the unit to support the platoon, even though he could have requested to be exempted from serving due to his physical condition.
CFC (NS) Elmi said: "Coming back to see my comrades is like taking a break. Although I cannot do what they usually do, such as their missions, I still get in touch with them."
Another NSman from the unit is Third Sergeant (NS) Hpone Myat Khine, 29, who came to Singapore from Myanmar when he was two.
The master's degree student at the National University of Singapore became a permanent resident in 2005 and took up citizenship in 2019. Asked what he would say to future generations of servicemen, he said: "If I were to have a male child, I would definitely tell him that the safety and security that you enjoy is in part due to all the NSmen, both active and former, who have done their part for Singapore."