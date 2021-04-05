NParks clears fallen tree amid stepped-up patrols at Rail Corridor

An albizia (Falcataria moluccana) tree that had fallen across the nature trail at the Rail Corridor near the old Bukit Timah Railway Station was cleared yesterday by the National Parks Board (NParks).

A spokesman for NParks said self-sown non-native trees like albizia pose hazards as they are prone to falling. "For public safety, during the construction of the Rail Corridor trail, we have removed albizia trees along the trail. In their place, we have planted native forest trees to enhance the habitat in the Rail Corridor," she said.

Enforcement officers from NParks and Aetos stepped up patrols over the long Easter weekend to manage crowds along the trail and ensure they complied with safe management measures.

Many more people have visited green spaces since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NParks added: "We are continuing to monitor the albizia trees and will replace those where we have found some defects. We would also like to advise the public not to go off-trail and into the forested areas adjacent to the Rail Corridor."

