Not your typical garden-variety display

Gardens by the Bay recently opened its latest support biome, a cooled glasshouse in which plants are grown for displays.

This support biome, which contains flowering plants from Europe like the Impatiens Roller Coaster Hot Pink and the Calibrachoa Aloha Double Cherry Red, is 1,500 sq m in size and currently houses 8,000 plants.

The three support biomes on site at Gardens by the Bay are capable of providing conditions close to the two domes - Flower Dome and Cloud Forest - as well as themed exhibit Floral Fantasy.

Some of the Calibrachoa and Impatiens hybrids were recently introduced in Europe and have never been seen in Gardens by the Bay.

