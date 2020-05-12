Not true officers visiting homes to enforce circuit breaker rules: Police

The police on Sunday dismissed a rumour on social media and text messaging platforms of National Environment Agency and police officers visiting residential units during the Hari Raya period to nab people who flout circuit breaker measures.

The police said in a Facebook post: "Please do not spread false rumours.

"Please comply with safe distancing measures, including no gatherings with family or friends who do not live together."

This is not the first time that the police have had to dismiss such claims.

On April 14, the police said they did not actively check homes for people breaking circuit breaker rules, but would take action if they came across such cases in the course of dealing with other complaints.

A police statement last month referred to circulating text messages which suggested that they were going door to door to arrest those who had invited people not living with them to their homes.

The police said in the statement: "This is not true.

"The police urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information, which may cause public alarm."