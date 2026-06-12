Not-so-cruel summer: Taylor Swift wax figure debuts at Madame Tussauds Singapore in June

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Pop icon Taylor Swift's wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore in Sentosa from June 26 to Sept 27, and is part of a multi-attraction fan experience.

SINGAPORE – Swifties will soon be able to share the stage with Taylor Swift – in wax form – when a figure of the US pop star goes on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore in Sentosa from June 26 to Sept 27.

Dressed in a replica of the custom pink, blue and silver Versace leotard she donned during the Lover set of her Eras Tour, the wax figure is one of 13 waxworks that was launched in 2025 for display at Madame Tussauds venues across the globe.

The 13 statues, the most ambitious multi-figure launch in the museum’s 250-year history, were inspired by some of the 36-year-old songwriting maven’s looks from her record-breaking The Eras Tour from 2023 to 2024.

Swift’s wax figure in Singapore will be completed with hand-applied bejewelled Christian Louboutin knee-high boots, donated by the fashion house famous for its iconic red-soled shoes, and a bespoke embellished microphone created by the company behind the original microphones Swift used during the tour.

It is part of a multi-attraction fan experience that includes a do-it-yourself friendship bracelet booth from June 26 to July 12, concert-inspired photo props that fans can strike a pose with, and a social media giveaway.

From June 26 to July 31, the first 100 participants who take a photo with Swift’s wax figure and post it on social media with the hashtags #MadameTussaudsSG #MTSG will receive a free gift on site.

Madame Tussauds Singapore general manager Steven Chung said: “Last year’s global Taylor Swift figure launch became a cultural moment in itself, and we’re thrilled to bring one to Singapore.

“This summer, we welcome all Swifties to celebrate the joy, nostalgia and connection Taylor Swift has created for millions of fans around the world.”

In 2025, the museum announced that 13 of its 22 branches around the world would receive a statue of the singer, in honour of what Swift considers her lucky number.

More than 40 artists worked for more than a year on the statues, with two slated for Madame Tussauds branches in Britain.

Another 10 will be displayed permanently at branches in Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Hong Kong, Sydney, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and Nashville in the US.

The 13th statue, which will travel around the remaining museums, began its worldwide walkabout with a residency at Madame Tussauds Shanghai in July 2025.

Swift is one of the most successful female recording artistes of all time. The 14-time Grammy award winner is the first female artiste to win Album of the Year twice, and holds the record as the only artiste to win the award four times.

Her Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows globally over nearly two years earned more than US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion), making it the highest-grossing music tour to date.