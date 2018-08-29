Not in India's interest to be out of RCEP pact: Tommy Koh

While India's hesitation over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is understandable, it is not in its national interest to be left out of the mega trade deal, veteran diplomat Tommy Koh told a public forum yesterday.

His comments come after reports a fortnight ago suggested that India was considering withdrawing from the trade pact, which would cover nearly half of the world's economy.

India is seeking more concessions on services and is wary of widening its trade deficit with China.

But Professor Koh urged India to overcome its misgivings and seal the Asean-led trade deal, which is being negotiated between Asean and its six major trading partners - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Singapore and other parties hope to conclude negotiations, which began in 2012, by the end of this year.

India has faced flak for holding up negotiations.

Prof Koh acknowledged India's misgivings in his opening comments at the 11th India-Singapore Strategic Dialogue - an annual meeting between Singapore and Indian think-tanks - at the Four Seasons Hotel.

India fears that the RCEP will worsen its trade deficit with China, which was US$51 billion (S$70 billion) in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The ambassador-at-large said: "They feel they've opened their markets to Chinese exports and China has not reciprocated. India is also unhappy we're liberalising trade in goods more than trade in services, and India is more competitive in services than goods."

India wants more of its skilled professionals to be allowed to work in RCEP member countries, but this proposal has met with opposition.

Prof Koh said: "We would appeal to you to think strategically and to think long term. It is not in the national interest of India to be left out of the mega trade deal."

Other members of the forum panel did not comment on the issue, but analysts told The Straits Times that India's absence would be a significant loss.

Dr Amitendu Palit, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies, said the RCEP's market size would shrink without India, the third-largest economy in the pact after China and Japan.

Dr Palit said: "From a negotiating perspective, if India lowers tariffs and exposes its industry to more imports despite internal opposition, it would like to get a concession in RCEP, which is politically and economically acceptable to domestic constituencies.

"As a result, it is demanding more liberal rules for movement of its skilled professionals to RCEP member countries. This way, RCEP can be said to be creating jobs and income-generating through concessions in services, even if India lowers tariffs on imports."