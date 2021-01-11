North West residents urged to take Steps of Solidarity for needy

Residents living in the North West District are being encouraged to clock a collective 20 million steps to raise $2 million for the needy in a challenge launched yesterday.

The North West Steps of Solidarity campaign will raise funds for the North West Community Development Council's (CDC) suite of local assistance schemes to benefit the less privileged including students, families and seniors.

One of the key schemes is the North West Food Aid Fund, which helps around 15,000 residents annually through the delivery of cooked meals, food rations and food vouchers.

The number of residents requiring help under this scheme has doubled amid the Covid-19 outbreak, said the North West CDC.

It added that it is embarking on the campaign now to "proactively increase the pool of available funds" in anticipation of the impact of the coronavirus.

The campaign target of 20 million collective steps is to be a statement of support for and solidarity with those affected by the outbreak, it added.

Residents can join the campaign through the 42Race app or by registering at https://web.42race.com/ race-bundle/nwsos

Participants can opt to achieve varying tiers of steps, from the lowest 20,000 steps to the highest 200,000 steps.

They can also walk on their own, or together in groups, in compliance with prevailing safe management measures.

The fund-raising campaign will run till Feb 28.

The CDC is also calling for corporate partners and residents to step up as new donors, to support residents who are facing challenging situations.

Yesterday, North West CDC Mayor Alex Yam launched the campaign at Yew Tee Community Club, where he was joined by around 30 brisk walkers, split into groups of no larger than eight.

Each of them clocked around 2,000 steps over a 2km route for a total of 60,000 steps.

He said: "North West Steps of Solidarity is a simple platform bringing everyone together for a meaningful and timely cause.

"Each step forward is therefore an act of solidarity with fellow residents. Through this, the funds raised will provide the CDC with greater flexibility to render urgent and timely support to residents."