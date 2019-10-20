Non-mainstream faiths welcome, as long as they don't disrupt nation

From breakaway sects to fringe religions, various terms have been used for non-mainstream faiths that have made their way to Singapore in the last century.

Together, at least 10 such groups exist here. They range from the Jehovah's Witnesses to Falungong to the Tzu Chi Foundation.

In Singapore, where freedom of religion is enshrined in the Constitution, it is not illegal for a person to be a believer of any one faith. But some face more restrictions when they try to register and operate here.

This depends on the extent to which a group aligns itself with the "nationalist objectives of promoting economic development and social stability", says Dr Rodney Sebastian, an assistant professor of religious studies at Manhattan College in a 2010 paper. He says that Soka Gakkai, for instance, and the Jehovah's Witnesses, lie at opposite ends of the spectrum based on this framework.

A lay Buddhist organisation, Soka Gakkai subscribes to Nichiren Buddhism, a school of Mahayana Buddhism. Assistant Professor Neena Mahadev, who teaches anthropology at Yale-NUS College, observes that it has been accepted in Singapore and is validated through its participation in the Inter-Religious Organisation's activities. It registered with the Registry of Societies in 1972 as the Singapore Soka Association, and has participated in the annual Chingay and National Day parades for over 30 years.

Dr Sebastian also notes in his 2010 paper that Soka Gakkai's Singapore arm has assiduously avoided any political involvement here, though it has ties to the Komeito political party in Japan. It also emphasises peaceful co-existence with other major religions here, though it is often seen as an exclusivist one in Japan.

"Its appearance as a rational Buddhist religion promoting Confucian ethos like filial piety and family values has enabled it to achieve this elevated status," he wrote.

In contrast, the Singapore Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses was deregistered in 1972 on the grounds that its continued existence was prejudicial to public welfare and good order in Singapore.

According to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesman, this was because its teachings forbid members to do national service. It also rejects symbols of statehood like recitation of the Pledge and singing of the National Anthem.

GROUNDS FOR BAN Religions which have doctrinal positions which run contrary to the important tenets of nation-building or can be disruptive to public order may be banned. DR MATHEW MATHEWS, Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow, on the extent of religious freedom in Singapore.

All publications by the Jehovah's Witnesses' publishing arms - the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society, and the International Bible Students Association - were also gazetted as banned publications. This means it is an offence to possess, distribute, exhibit, publish or sell these publications in Singapore.

However, MHA said, it is not illegal to profess the beliefs of the Jehovah's Witnesses per se, nor is it an offence to be a Jehovah's Witness.

It is not clear how many Jehovah's Witnesses there are in Singapore. They either declined to be interviewed or did not respond to queries from The Sunday Times. But its international website says that between five and 20 Singaporeans who are Jehovah's Witnesses have served time in the military detention barracks for objecting to NS every year for the past nine years.

When contacted, the Ministry of Defence referred ST to a 2014 parliamentary response, which stated that about a dozen national servicemen were court-martialled and sentenced to detention each year for refusing to serve NS on religious grounds between 2004 and 2014.

In response to ST queries about the differing treatment of these new religious movements, Dr Sebastian said: "Generally, those that perform socially engaged welfare work or support state projects are promoted."

He added in his 2010 paper that the Sathya Sai Baba movement - which was founded by Sai Baba, one of India's most famous and widely followed spiritual gurus in 1960s - has also been allowed to expand here as it promotes hard work, charity and social work.

The status of the Hare Krishnas has evolved as the movement has been able to find new ways to operate. In the 1970s, the faith's founding organisation, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), failed to register here.

Foreign Iskcon monks were denied entry then. These restrictions might be in place because Iskcon was associated with American counterculture and drug use in the US.

However, Hare Krishna devotees have since managed to work around regulations to secure worship spaces here, with a number of Hare Krishna societies registered here. One strategy employed by groups is to avoid affiliating themselves with Iskcon. Mr Muthukumar, a spokesman for the Gita Reading Society, a Hare Krishna group, says it has been registered as a society for the past decade.

Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow Mathew Mathews says Singapore has a secular government, and seeks to build an environment for religious freedom. Thus the State treats different religions equally. "That also means that religions cannot be banned here just because another religious group takes issue with a particular religion (which can sometimes happen with sects, or breakaway groups)."

However, he notes that while the Government provides an environment for religious diversity, it also ensures that religious practice here does not stand in the way of nation-building. "As such, religions which have doctrinal positions which run contrary to the important tenets of nation-building or can be disruptive to public order may be banned," he said, citing the Jehovah's Witnesses example.

Yuen Sin