Nominations for Silent Heroes Awards 2019 open

SINGAPORE - Grandmother Jayamany Overithi has surely earned the right to put her feet up but the energetic retiree is an enthusiastic volunteer for 14 organisations, including hospitals and community clubs.

Madam Jayamany, 71, puts in six hours a day from Sunday to the following Saturday helping others, a selfless undertaking she has been doing for more than 20 years. "I love it," she said.

She works with the elderly, has helped give tuition to younger children and spends time with those who are partially paralysed. Her family joke that they do not get to see her much because of all her volunteering commitments.

"Whenever I help the elderly, it is almost as if I am taking care of my own mother. Seeing smiling faces and spending time with them makes me very happy," added Madam Jayamany, a grandmother of three.

Her sterling work has not gone unnoticed: she won the Silent Heroes Awards in 2016 that was conferred by the Hillview Civilians Club, now known as the Civilians Association of Singapore.

Madam Jayamany was one of five winners that year, clinching her award under the Pioneer of Promise category.

The awards are now in their sixth year and as ever, aim to recognise unsung champions who display extraordinary humanity and compassion towards people, causes and missions.

Nominations are open until June 30. Members of the public can nominate Singaporeans or permanent residents who have contributed to society with their good works and exemplary attitudes.

There are four award categories: Hearts of Humanity; Pioneers of Promise; Outstanding Adults; and Inspiring Youth.

Nominations can be lodged at www.sgsilentheroes.com, which also provides more information on the awards.

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Communications and Information, said at a symposium on Thursday (April 18): "These silent heroes may go unnoticed, but what they do is valuable and impactful.

"Sensitive to the needs of others, they often extend a helping hand, uplifting many lives in the process and making a difference in the community."

Madam Jayamany said her win in 2016 came as a shock. "I didn't even know until I got the invitation letter. But I'm thankful, as receiving this award gave me the chance to help even more people afterwards."

She added that people were more likely to approach her for assistance, knowing that she would always extend a helping hand.

Madam Jayamany is also keen to help another silent hero receive recognition. "I will definitely try to nominate someone this year."