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‘No worker should face this alone’: Near 240 migrant workers owed up to 2 months’ pay, NTUC, MOM assisting

The Migrant Workers’ Centre met 230 migrant workers on Oct 19 and 20 to understand their needs.

SINGAPORE – Close to 240 migrant workers in the process sector have not received their pay for up to two months, NTUC deputy secretary-general Desmond Choo said on Oct 23 .

In a Facebook post, he said NTUC is working with the Ministry of Manpower to arrange centralised accommodation, job-matching assistance and help with salary claims, including overtime pay, for the affected workers.

The authorities are also providing financial assistance where needed, he said, adding that about 90 workers are receiving daily meals.

According to Choo’s post, the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) and MOM’s Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group met 230 migrant workers on Oct 19 and 20 to understand their needs.

The migrant workers came from Bangladesh to work in Singapore’s process sector, with some having paid $12,000 just to get here, NTUC senior executive Jeremiah Khoo said in a video accompanying Choo’s post.

In a media statement on Oct 23, the NTUC director of migrant workers segment Michael Lim said MWC is aware of unpaid salary claims affecting migrant workers from two companies: Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical & Construction.

“We recognise that unpaid salaries can cause significant hardship for migrant workers, affecting their daily essentials and the families who depend on their income,” Lim said, adding that MWC is assisting the workers in filing claims for unpaid salaries with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management.

Lim said that meals are provided to workers through the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund, and MWC is working with the employment agency partners to find suitable employment and transition assistance for the workers.

According to the video in Choo’s Facebook post, if employers are unable to pay the workers, a token sum will be provided through the assistance fund. Those who are unable to find new jobs in Singapore may have to return home, Khoo said.

Both Choo and Lim urged anyone who knows of migrant workers facing workplace or salary issues to call MWC’s 24-hour helpline at 65362692, which is available in different languages .



Lim urged them to come forward early to seek guidance and assistance.

“These workers deserve to be paid for their hard work, and we will do what we can to support them,” Choo said.

“No worker should face this alone.”