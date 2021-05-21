Covid-19

No visitors at Alexandra ward

Visitors will be barred from a ward in Alexandra Hospital after a Singaporean staff member who provided basic nursing care there tested positive for Covid-19. She was among four unlinked cases reported on Wednesday.

