No total shutdown: Essential services will be open

WHAT CAN REMAIN OPEN

All health, social and selected care services. These include nursing homes, dialysis centres and pharmacies, and Social Service Offices and the registries of marriages

Food suppliers, retailers and delivery services. This covers importers, manufacturers, traders, caterers, convenience stores, restaurants, wet markets and coffee shops

Energy, petrol and gas services, including petrol kiosks and gas suppliers

Water, waste and environmental management, such as cleaning, pest control and funeral-related services

Public and private transport services and logistic providers, such as taxis and private-hire cars, freight forwarders, and warehouses and storage services

Information and communications services and providers, including postal services, newspaper publishers, IT services and food delivery and online payments firms as well as social media platforms

Security, facilities management and critical public infrastructure, including emergency and lift maintenance services, tree pruning and grass cutting services

Manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biomedical science, including marine and offshore engineering services, and ship and aircraft repair

Banking and finance, as well as insurance and asset management. This includes all cash withdrawal and deposit services, insurance policy renewal and claims services

Electricians, plumbers, vehicle repair and hardware stores. Hairdressers and barbers can provide basic haircuts, laundry services can continue to operate, and vets and pet supply stores can provide emergency care and feed - but not cosmetic, grooming or leisure activities

BUT

All activities that can take place through telecommuting must be done from home

Employers must reduce physical interactions, such as by having shift work or split teams

All food outlets must offer takeaway and delivery only

Firms must also submit details of their plans for enhanced safe distancing measures at covid.gobusiness.gov.sg by April 13.

Those that would like to be exempted from the suspension can apply at the same site. Only those performing or providing critical support for essential services will be exempted.

Businesses with queries can call a hotline on 6898-1800 from 8am to 8pm daily, or e-mail safedistancing@enterprisesg. gov.sg

WHAT IS CLOSED

(End dates could be extended if necessary)

Since March 26 to April 30

All entertainment venues

From April 7 to May 4

Non-essential workplaces

All sports and recreation facilities, including those in hotels. They include public swimming pools, gyms, country clubs, fitness centres

All attractions such as theme parks, museums, casinos

All places of worship

From April 8 to May 4