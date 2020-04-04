No total shutdown: Essential services will be open

WHAT CAN REMAIN OPEN
- All health, social and selected care services. These include nursing homes, dialysis centres and pharmacies, and Social Service Offices and the registries of marriages
- Food suppliers, retailers and delivery services. This covers importers, manufacturers, traders, caterers, convenience stores, restaurants, wet markets and coffee shops
- Energy, petrol and gas services, including petrol kiosks and gas suppliers
- Water, waste and environmental management, such as cleaning, pest control and funeral-related services
- Public and private transport services and logistic providers, such as taxis and private-hire cars, freight forwarders, and warehouses and storage services
- Information and communications services and providers, including postal services, newspaper publishers, IT services and food delivery and online payments firms as well as social media platforms
- Security, facilities management and critical public infrastructure, including emergency and lift maintenance services, tree pruning and grass cutting services
- Manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biomedical science, including marine and offshore engineering services, and ship and aircraft repair
- Banking and finance, as well as insurance and asset management. This includes all cash withdrawal and deposit services, insurance policy renewal and claims services
- Electricians, plumbers, vehicle repair and hardware stores. Hairdressers and barbers can provide basic haircuts, laundry services can continue to operate, and vets and pet supply stores can provide emergency care and feed - but not cosmetic, grooming or leisure activities
BUT
- All activities that can take place through telecommuting must be done from home
- Employers must reduce physical interactions, such as by having shift work or split teams
- All food outlets must offer takeaway and delivery only
Firms must also submit details of their plans for enhanced safe distancing measures at covid.gobusiness.gov.sg by April 13.
Those that would like to be exempted from the suspension can apply at the same site. Only those performing or providing critical support for essential services will be exempted.
Businesses with queries can call a hotline on 6898-1800 from 8am to 8pm daily, or e-mail safedistancing@enterprisesg. gov.sg
WHAT IS CLOSED
(End dates could be extended if necessary)
Since March 26 to April 30
- All entertainment venues
From April 7 to May 4
- Non-essential workplaces
- All sports and recreation facilities, including those in hotels. They include public swimming pools, gyms, country clubs, fitness centres
- All attractions such as theme parks, museums, casinos
- All places of worship
From April 8 to May 4
- All schools, including private schools