No testing needed for land travel between S'pore, Malaysia

From April 1, those who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel freely between Singapore and Malaysia by land, including by driving, without testing or quarantine, in a highly anticipated move that is set to kick-start short trips between the neighbouring countries.

Yesterday, Singapore and Malaysia jointly said that there will no longer be any need for pre-departure or on-arrival tests.

There will also no longer be any caps on the number of daily overland travellers - a major step up from the current arrangement where only about 4,000 people are allowed to travel on designated vaccinated travel lane buses daily.

The new arrangement will apply to all categories of travellers and all modes of transport via the land border, including cross-border public bus services like service 170 that are being progressively restored.

All travellers must have valid travel documents such as their passports and vehicle entry permits (VEP). Those crossing the Causeway - including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders - must also complete their SG Arrival Card within three days before arriving at the checkpoints.

"Singapore and Malaysia enjoy deep, warm and multifaceted relations, as well as strong people-to-people ties. Today's announcement is a significant milestone in our transition towards living with Covid-19," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"It reflects the strong collaboration both sides have enjoyed throughout the pandemic and will help both countries emerge stronger from this crisis."

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob noted that the further reopening will coincide with Malaysia's opening of its borders to international travellers on April 1. He added: "This will certainly contribute to the recovery efforts with positive impacts on the economies and livelihood of the peoples of both countries."

The relaxing of curbs on movement between the two countries has been in discussion for a while, and it became more likely as the Omicron wave came down from its peak and as evidence emerged that it was less lethal. Before the pandemic, 415,000 people crossed the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link daily.

The move should give people who work across the border more confidence in returning to their jobs, say observers. Family members who have been separated will no longer have to worry about scrambling for bus tickets to see one another.

It is also both countries' hope that their tourism sectors will be given a much-needed boost.