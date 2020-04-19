A line of cars forming outside McDonald's Kallang drive-through outlet yesterday, the first day the fast-food chain stopped offering walk-in takeaways until 11.59pm on May 4. McDonald's Singapore said the precautionary move would help "flatten the curve" of coronavirus infections, and came after five of its employees here were diagnosed with Covid-19 about a week ago. The move reduces interaction between customers and employees during the circuit breaker period, and will allow older employees to stay home over the next two weeks, said McDonald's Singapore managing director Kenneth Chan. The chain said employees were deployed to ensure that delivery riders waiting for food pick-ups complied strictly with safe distancing measures. Customers can still get their fast-food fix through delivery services and at drive-through outlets.
No takeaways? McDonald's gears up for car queues
