No silver bullet to raising salaries of lower-wage workers, says Lawrence Wong

While there is a need to address the growing wage gap in Singapore, there is no silver bullet to raising the salaries of lower-wage workers, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

One school of thought would suggest raising the minimum wage to help narrow income disparity, he said on Saturday. But such a move could lead to companies hiring fewer workers, he added.

Speaking at a workshop for the Alliance for Action for Lower-Wage Workers, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, noted that some countries with the highest minimum wage structure have high income gaps and high unemployment rates.

"So there is no silver bullet in solving this problem. We always have to be careful as we work through solutions. We have to be careful about unintended consequences," he said.

Held at the Singapore Management University, Saturday's workshop was the third in 2022 under the Alliance for Action for Lower-Wage Workers, which aims to bring together community stakeholders who are keen to start ground-up projects to uplift lower-wage workers.

The workshop is also part of the Forward Singapore exercise, which aims to harness the views of Singaporeans to shape the nation's future.

Addressing 30 participants from the labour movement, corporate and community sectors on Saturday, Mr Wong said advancing the well-being of lower-wage workers is an important priority of the Government.

"The Government is co-funding quite a bit of the wage increases, in order to ease the transition. We are also spending more on Workfare, in order to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers."

He added that the aim is also to see that such workers have career progression throughout their working lives.

Mr Wong added that it is not just about having good starting salaries, but also linking wage increases to a skills ladder.

He noted that a key attribute of how the Government does things in Singapore is that it does not derive solutions through a top-down approach but works in partnership with employers, union leaders and workers to achieve targets.

Besides policies to raise salaries, society also has a role in helping to uplift the lives of lower-wage workers, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who was also at the workshop.