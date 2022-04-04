No significant variant of concern detected recently, says Ong Ye Kung

Singapore is always watching out for variants of concern declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) although no significant ones have been detected recently, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

On Covid-19 variants XE, XD and XF that have been detected in other parts of the world, Mr Ong noted that variants are around all the time, but these in particular are not much cause for concern.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a farmers' market at Woodlands Sports Pavilion, he said: "There are plenty of variants, but many of them are like us humans. Today you wear this earring, tomorrow you change your earring. That's all it is. You're still the same person."

What Singapore needs to watch out for are variants of concern flagged by the WHO, as these are variants with different characteristics compared with previous strains, said Mr Ong.

"These are either more severe, more transmissible or the vaccines don't work as well… We're watching out for those and monitoring the general development," he added.

"The risk of a variant is always there so it's one of the things we have to monitor internationally to make sure there are no variants of concern that will pull us back to square one, which is always possible."

The new Covid-19 variant, XE - a mutation of the BA.1 and the BA.2 Omicron strains - has been found in the United Kingdom, and the WHO has said it is monitoring the strain.

Since last Tuesday, wearing a mask outdoors has been optional as Singapore enters a new phase of living with Covid-19.

Mr Ong noted that a majority of people are still cautious even as measures are relaxed, which is a good sign.

"When you walk along the streets, most people still have their masks on. But when it's very hot and you're walking alone, some take their masks off, which is totally sensible," he said.

When rules are eased, personal responsibility goes up, he added, reiterating the point he made in an interview last Friday with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

"We have to move towards that situation so that we can live normally, and so our own personal responsibility becomes very important. So far, I think we've done remarkably well."

Yesterday, Mr Ong, together with fellow Sembawang GRC MPs Poh Li San, Vikram Nair and Lim Wee Kiak, were at the constituency's first farmers' market since the Covid-19 pandemic. The market was visited by around 1,000 residents, who arrived at staggered timings.