No severe Omicron cases in Singapore so far, says MOH

None of the Omicron cases in Singapore has been severe so far, and infected individuals have not required oxygen supplementation or intensive care, said the Health Ministry (MOH) last night.

It acknowledged, however, that this may also be because most cases are fully vaccinated and from younger age groups.

In an update on Omicron figures here, MOH said that 546 confirmed Omicron cases have been detected as at Saturday, comprising 443 imported cases and 103 local cases.

The ministry noted that overseas studies showed that mRNA vaccines reduced the risk of symptomatic infection from Omicron.

Preliminary estimates from overseas studies indicate that two doses of mRNA vaccines reduce the risk of symptomatic infection from Omicron by about 35 per cent, it said, and that the risk of such an infection is reduced by about 75 per cent for individuals who have taken a primary and booster mRNA regimen.

It highlighted the importance of pressing on with Singapore's booster vaccination programme to enhance protection against infection and severe disease.

Globally, the Omicron variant has now been detected in more than 110 countries, mainly in Africa and Europe. Current observations from affected countries and regions suggest that it is more transmissible than others that are currently in circulation.

Omicron has overtaken Delta as the predominant variant in numerous countries such as Britain and Denmark.

The UK Health Security Agency said last Thursday that people infected with Omicron were 50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely than those infected with Delta to be admitted to hospitals.

Citing international data, MOH said that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible but less severe than the Delta variant. It added that Omicron cases will be placed on the home recovery programme or managed at community care facilities depending on their clinical presentation, instead of the default isolation in dedicated facilities.

"Based on our updated understanding and international experience with the Omicron variant, we expect more cases of Omicron infections than for Delta but proportionately fewer severe cases or deaths, due to the lower severity of the Omicron variant and protection from vaccinations and boosters," the ministry said.

