No rush to test at quick test centre in Bedok

There were no long queues at the quick test centre at Bedok Town Square in New Upper Changi Road yesterday afternoon when The Straits Times visited. It is one of three quick test centres to remain open on weekends for people with acute respiratory symptoms to receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Eight regional screening centres islandwide will also be open on weekends to facilitate swabbing and detect Covid-19 cases early.

Visits are by appointment only to prevent overcrowding. Bookings are open from 6pm on Friday to 3pm on Sunday for that weekend.

Bookings can be made on the same day, up to two hours before a visit slot, and appointments are subject to availability.

Announcing the extension of operation hours at these centres last Friday, the Ministry of Health urged symptomatic individuals to get their confirmatory PCR test quickly so that they can get appropriate care if needed, and protect their family members, colleagues and friends.