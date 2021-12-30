No rush in Singapore to buy self-test kits, unlike in the US and Britain

A shortage of Covid-19 test kits has been reported in the United States and England amid a surge in Omicron cases, but the shelves in Singapore remain well stocked.

There also appears to be low demand for antigen rapid tests (ARTs). In some instances, retailers here appear to be trying to move stock, offering discount after discount to little effect.

US President Joe Biden said recently that the availability of tests in the US has not been able to keep up with demand, reported Bloomberg news agency.

In England, pharmacies have run out of test kits as many people are self-testing to participate safely in year-end celebrations.

But in Singapore, checks by The Straits Times found pharmacy and retail shelves well stocked with ART kits. Sales staff who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity said demand has been stagnant.

A cashier at a pharmacy in the western part of Singapore said even discounts were not enough to get the kits sold. "The prices have decreased, twice actually," she said.

Another cashier at a retailer in a mall told ST the outlet has ample stock despite cutting prices. She added that those buying the kits appear to be foreigners.

"They were going to send them back to the Philippines because the kits are more expensive there."

In response to queries from ST, a Ministry of Trade and Industry spokesman said the Government works closely with retailers, manufacturers and distributors to ensure a reliable supply and healthy stock of ART kits for retail.

A spokesman for Watsons said demand for the kits has remained relatively stable.

A FairPrice spokesman said there has been elevated demand for the kits in recent months, but the supermarket chain is prepared to meet it. The chain has also added ART kits priced below $5.

The current situation appears to be a far cry from September, when some retailers here ran out of ART kits amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Distributors said then there was adequate stock locally.

As at November, the Health Sciences Authority had authorised the use of 11 brands of self-test kits. Each household has been given 10 ART kits by the Government.

In addition, there are more than 120 vending machines islandwide stocked with ART kits meant for those who have been told by the Health Ministry to self-test.

Meanwhile, travellers entering Singapore can bring with them up to 20 self-test kits per person for their own testing needs.

Members of the public are reminded that the import of such kits through parcel post is still not allowed.

• Additional reporting by Bryan Cheong, Kevin Khoe and Kok Yufeng