No pre-event testing exemption after Sinovac vaccine shots

People who have received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will not be exempted from pre-event testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, as shots not included in the national vaccination programme may lack sufficient documentation of how well they prevent infection, particularly from the more infectious Delta variant.

"Thus, from the public health point of view, individuals vaccinated with vaccines other than those in our Covid-19 national vaccination programme will still have to undergo pre-event testing," said MOH.

Vaccines in the national programme are those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which use mRNA technology.

People who are fully vaccinated are exempt from pre-event testing for live performances, Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events and wedding solemnisations.

Sinovac's vaccine is available at 24 private clinics.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam of Rophi Clinic told The Straits Times yesterday that his clinic has dispensed more than 400 doses of the vaccine. Many of the recipients were China nationals and elderly people who chose Sinovac over the mRNA vaccines.

Dr Leong said fear of the unknown, fuelled by stories of people who had bad reactions to mRNA vaccines, including heart attacks and strokes, is why people are choosing Sinovac's vaccine.

Icon Cancer Centre's chief executive Serena Wee told ST that it has administered 25 to 30 Sinovac vaccines a day since June 21.

Ms Wee said: "Some patients have expressed concerns over the mRNA vaccines that use the relatively new messenger RNA technology, which teaches our cells how to make a protein to trigger an immune response.

"Sinovac, however, utilises the same technology which has been used in traditional vaccines for flu shots, polio and so on, and thus is deemed by many to be less of an unknown and tested over time."

Others think the Chinese government will ease entry restrictions for people who have had the Sinovac jab, and that visa applications for foreigners will be easier if they have taken the Sinovac shot, Ms Wee added.

Clinics said they were registering heightened interest in the vaccine, despite the authorities' warning that it is not as effective in preventing infection.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said that only the Pfizer and Moderna jabs will be accepted for pre-event exemptions for certain masses, as the Sinovac shot is not on the MOH's list of recognised vaccines that allow exemptions. Congregants will be required to show proof.

"We would also like to encourage members of the faithful who have yet to be vaccinated, or who have received the Sinovac vaccines, to continue to attend masses that are meant for 50 or fewer persons. For these masses, no pre-event testing is required and all the faithful, including non-vaccinated individuals, are able to attend them," the archdiocese said on its website.

The Sinovac vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route. It is to be provided here only under the Special Access Route (SAR) framework.

Vaccines under the SAR framework are not covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme offering support to people who have adverse effects from vaccines under the national programme.

The MOH said yesterday that doctors are required to inform their patients receiving shots under the SAR framework that they may not be regarded in the same manner as those vaccinated under the national programme.

This would allow their patients to weigh the risks and benefits of vaccination under the SAR, said MOH.