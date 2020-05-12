No overseas exercises for SAF officer cadets, but training continues

Overseas training for trainees at the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Officer Cadet School (OCS) has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officer cadets now also have to keep to their own platoon - which has 40 people or fewer, including instructors - for their training as part of safe distancing measures.

Designated routes to accommodation blocks where the cadets stay have been fixed, to avoid having different platoons interact at the Safti Military Institute in Joo Koon.

Cadets also have their meals in their two-men rooms, as common areas such as pantries and the cookhouse are closed. They have to wear a mask at all times in the school when not doing strenuous activities, while activities deemed non-essential such as close combat training and family visits have been deferred or cancelled.

These are among the changes that OCS, which currently trains more than 750 cadets to become military officers via a 38-week course, has adapted to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Other changes include having home-based learning for certain theory lessons and halving the number of soldiers on buses and military trucks when they are transported to and from training areas.

Training continues at SAF training schools like OCS and the Specialist Cadet School during the circuit breaker period that started on April 7, even as basic military training has been suspended and in-camp training for operationally ready national servicemen is deferred.

Colonel Edwin Goh, the OCS commander, yesterday said the school has to continue generating officers for active and operational units as the SAF continues to defend Singapore amid the pandemic. The SAF constantly needs to groom new officers to replace those who have completed their full-time service.

Reporters yesterday observed how the 78 cadets from Alpha Wing - who are part of the next batch of trainees slated to commission as officers next month - carried out their training. Their commissioning parade, where loved ones are usually invited, will also be modified to become a smaller-scale ceremony with no guests.

On the cancellation of overseas exercises, Col Goh said such training is very important as it offers a different environment, atmosphere and terrain that "trains the cadets' resilience and adaptiveness".

The Alpha Wing cadets, who completed their jungle confidence course in Brunei before the circuit breaker period but missed out on their second overseas exercise last month, had trained on Pulau Tekong for a week instead.

Col Goh said that while local training may not fully replicate what can be achieved overseas, cadets can still pick up the required skill sets and knowledge, so training standards are not compromised.

Separating cadets into "functional groups" such as platoons was to ensure there was no opportunity for cross-transmission, he added. "The key thing is to ensure every functional group has its own training area and time, so if you cannot cohort them by area, then we would stagger them by timing to ensure they do not mix."

Officer Cadet Songkiat Ow Shiyuan, who is from Alpha Wing, said he was disappointed that overseas training was cancelled, as it was one of the OCS highlights. But he felt standards of overseas training can still be replicated in Singapore.

On the Pulau Tekong exercise, the 22-year-old said: "The intensity was really great. There were back-to-back missions, and we didn't have much sleep - this was all to train our resilience and whatever we have learnt as officer cadets."