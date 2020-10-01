No one fined for flying flag beyond permitted period

No one has ever been fined for flying the national flag beyond the time period allowed under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Act, and the authorities do not plan to start doing so.

This was revealed by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in a Facebook post yesterday.

"Let me assure you: As far as I know, no one has ever been fined for this, nor do we plan to do so," he wrote, addressing concerns over recent media reports about a potential fine for those who continue to fly the flag from today.

"But in cases of deliberate disrespect against the flag in any way, we will of course take action," said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law.

He added that the law, which stipulates a fine of up to $1,000 for offenders, is meant to safeguard the dignity of the flag.

"There's no reason to 'punish' those who treat it with respect and dignity, and are proud to showcase the Singapore spirit. Patriotism is not just a right, it's simply right," he said.

On Monday, The Straits Times reported that those who continue to display the national flag after yesterday will risk being fined up to $1,000 under SAFNA.

Every year, the flag can be displayed outside a building or in an open space without a flagpole between July 1 and Sept 30.

Earlier this year, the timeframe was extended to allow the flag to be displayed in such a manner from April 25 to yesterday, as a rallying symbol in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the amendment, a Straits Times Forum letter writer asked if the ministry would consider allowing the flag to be displayed outside homes throughout the year.

In response, senior director of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's resilience and engagement division, Mr Letchumanan Narayanan, said a consideration for allowing the display of the flag is whether the dignity of the flag can be protected from wear and tear due to extended display or neglect.

The rule for displaying the flag has changed over the years. In 2007, the SAFNA Act was amended to allow the flag to be displayed without a flagpole or the need to be illuminated at night between July 1 and Sept 30.

Previously, this was allowed only during the month of August for National Day celebrations.

Yesterday, Mr Tong said his ministry initiated a review of SAFNA rules before the recent report.

The potential amendments may allow for more occasions on which the flag can be displayed, while protecting it from extended display or neglect.

He called for members of the public to share their suggestions at https://go.gov.sg/singaporeflag